The Latest: Trump meets Japan’s Emperor Naruhito

School children wait for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive participate in a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Japan's Emperor Naruhito walked along a red carpet in the courtyard of the Imperial Palace after meeting on Monday.

Trump is the first world leader to meet Naruhito since he ascended to the throne on May 1.

The president, who is on a state visit to Japan, is being treated to a welcome ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.

Trump stood at attention alone atop a platform before he walked along a red-carpeted route to review troops. He also passed in front of a group of schoolchildren feverishly waving U.S. and Japanese flags.

Trump wore a red tie that matched the color of the carpet. He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is at Japan's Imperial Palace meeting the new emperor.

The president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, are kicking off Monday's formal visit with handshakes and greetings with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Trump is the first world leader to be meet Naruhito, who ascended to the throne on May 1, opening what is called the era of "Reiwa," (RAY-wah) or "beautiful harmony."

Trump will go later to the Japanese state guest house for meetings, a working lunch and joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The president will also be the guest of honor at an imperial banquet at the palace hosted by the emperor.

Trump opened a four-day state visit to Japan on Saturday.