All-white panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time, according to a nature reserve in southwestern China.

Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province released a photo this past weekend showing the panda crossing through a verdant forest in the reserve.

The panda has red eyes and lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size, the reserve said in a statement. It appears to be physically strong and has a steady gait, showing that the albinism probably hasn't affected its health.

The unusual panda was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda's movement as it passed by in early April.

Albinism does not affect body structure or activities, but it does make an animal easier to spot and more sensitive to direct sunlight, Li Sheng, a Peking University researcher, said in the statement.