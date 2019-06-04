Mississippi authorities release names of 8 killed in crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the names of the eight people killed in a head-on collision between a box truck and a passenger van on a rural highway.

The accident happened before dawn Monday on Mississippi 16 east of Scooba.

Andy West of the Highway Patrol says the eight men killed were Guillermo Lugo, Francisco Lugo, David Lugo, Luis Lugo, Macario Peregrino, Jose Maldonedo, Arnulfo Martinez and Jose Barrera. The Lugos were brothers. All of the deceased lived in Macon, Mississippi.

Both drivers survived. The van driver was Alejandro Resendiz, also of Macon. The driver of the truck was Steven McKinney of Goodhope, Alabama.

The men's ages were not released.

Investigators were working to reconstruct how the crash happened. Weather is not believed to have been a factor.