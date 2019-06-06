Heavy rain prompts high water rescues in Oklahoma City

Heavy rains overwhelmed stormwater drainage systems and caused flooded streets, requiring high water rescues in Oklahoma City as another round of severe storms passes through the metro area Thursday, June 6, 2019. City officials say around 600 Tulsa County homes and business were inundated during last week's historic flooding along the swollen Arkansas River. Jim Beckel

Storm-weary Oklahoma and Arkansas are seeing another round of severe weather that has flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service reports more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in Tulsa on Thursday, days after water from the swollen Arkansas River started receding . A flash flood warning was in effect downriver in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Forecasters don't expect the rain to raise water levels higher than where they crested.

The same storm system dumped to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain in 30 minutes in Oklahoma City. Firefighters reported rescuing stranded motorists in at least a dozen different spots there.

This latest band of storms follows bouts of severe weather that killed at least six people in Oklahoma, including two when a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in El Reno.