The Latest: U of Alabama removes donor’s name from school

11:15 a.m.

The University of Alabama law school no longer bears the name of a donor who called for a boycott after the state passed a hardline anti-abortion law.

A maintenance crew Friday took down Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr.'s name from the school that was named for him. Earlier Friday, school trustees voted to return $26.5 million he'd pledged to the school as well.

The school says the dispute has to do with his attempts to dictate how his donation is to be used. They say the 70-year-old Culverhouse made "numerous demands" regarding the operation of the school.

Culverhouse says he has no doubt the moved was because of his abortion remarks.

10 a.m.

