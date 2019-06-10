Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks to the media following practice in Toronto on Sunday, June 9, 2019, ahead of Monday's game five of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Chris Young

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3½ minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto's lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but couldn't get the final shot, having to give the ball up.