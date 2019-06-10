Officer claims retaliation for urging warnings on shootings

A lieutenant with the nation's largest sheriff's department claims his supervisors retaliated against him for trying to warn the public before a killing in a popular state park outside Los Angeles.

James Royal says he repeatedly pleaded with his superiors to warn people about a series of shootings in and around Malibu Creek State Park before a camper was killed as he slept in a tent with his daughters last June.

Royal said he was denied and later stripped of his detective status, lost overtime privileges and was assigned less favorable shifts.

Documents show Royal sued Los Angeles County, the sheriff's department, retired Chief John Benedict and others on Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department did not immediately have a comment Monday.

Anthony Rauda is charged with killing Tristan Beaudette as well as 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted burglary.