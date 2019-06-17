Syria insurgents shell government-held rural Aleppo, kill 12

FILE - In this May 3, 2019 file photo, provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke rising after Syrian government and Russian airstrikes that hit the town of al-Habeet, southern Idlib, Syria. In their latest assault on the last rebel-stronghold of Idlib, the Syrian government and its Russian backer have resorted to familiar tactics to break the will of people and pressure civilians to flee: Target residential areas, bomb hospitals and markets, destroy civilian infrastructure. It is a well-established pattern that worked for President Bashar Assad's forces seeking to recapture Aleppo and other strategic rebel territories during the 8-year war. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File)

Syrian state media say insurgents fired rockets into residential parts of the northern Aleppo province, killing at least 12 civilians and wounding 15.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday that four children were among those killed.

The rocket attack took place late on Sunday in the village of Wadehi, in the Aleppo countryside, which abuts the last rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria.

Fighting has raged over the last seven weeks in northwestern Syria as government forces pressed an offensive toward the last rebel stronghold in the country's eight-year civil war.

The violence has displaced hundreds of thousands inside the rebel enclave, which is home to 3 million people, most of them already displaced from earlier violence in Syria.