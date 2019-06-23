Sudan protesters: Roadmap for civilian rule accepted

Sudan's protest movement says it has accepted an Ethiopian roadmap for civilian-led transitional government, after a months-long standoff with the country's military rulers.

Ahmed Rabie, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals' Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Ethiopian proposal included a leadership council with eight civilian and seven military members, with a rotating chairmanship.

The ruling military council did not immediately say whether it would also agree.

Rabie added the roadmap would restore all previous deals with the military. These include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a protester-majority legislative body.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rabie says the protest leaders will also discuss with the Ethiopian envoy, Mahmoud Dirir, establishing an "independent" investigation into the military's crackdown against a protest sit-in earlier this month that killed dozens.