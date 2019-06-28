10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. AP Photo

1. TRUMP JOKES WITH PUTIN AT G-20

With a smirk and a finger point, the American leader dryly tells Russia's president "Don't meddle with the election" in their first meeting since the Mueller report became public.

2. KAMALA HARRIS DELIVERS CIVIL RIGHTS BLOW ON BIDEN

The California senator offers a deeply personal attack on the former vice president during a Democratic debate, reminding the audience that the then-senator opposed public school busing in the 1970s.

3. WORLD LEADERS CLASHING OVER VALUES AT G-20

The two-day meeting in Japan comes as leaders grapple with tensions over trade, globalization and the collapsing nuclear deal with Iran.

4. SUPREME COURT RULING SHIFTS GERRYMANDERING FOCUS

State capitols can become even more aggressive in drawing voting districts to their benefit after the 2020 census.

5. BORDER BILL EXPOSES DEMOCRATS' RIFT

Legislation to provide billions of dollars in humanitarian aid to migrants spilling across the U.S. southwest border exposes deep and bitter division among House Democrats.

6. IRAN, NUCLEAR DEAL PARTNERS TO MEET AS ACCORD UNDER THREAT

Iranian officials and the remaining signatories to its 2015 nuclear deal are set to gather in Vienna as tensions simmer in the Persian Gulf.

7. RETIREES LOSE BY TAKING SOCIAL SECURITY EARLY

A new study finds that only 4% of retired workers start claiming their benefits at the most financially optimal time, which is the maximum age of 70.

8. HOUSTON, WE HAVE A RESTORATION

NASA's old Mission Control has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago when two men first landed on the moon.

9. FACEBOOK AIMS FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY

The social network is updating its terms and services guidelines to clarify how it makes money from the personal information of its users.

10. WHO FANS ELECTED BASEBALL ALL-STARS

Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuña Jr. are among those elected starters for one of the youngest All-Star Game lineups ever.