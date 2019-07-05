Trump says he’s mulling executive order for census

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

President Donald Trump says he is considering an executive order to try to force inclusion of a citizenship question as part of the 2020 Census.

Trump is telling reporters Friday as he departs the White House for a weekend in New Jersey that it's among four or five options he's considering as he pushes the issue. The government has already begun the process of printing the census questionnaire without that question.

Trump's administration has faced numerous roadblocks to adding the question, including last week's Supreme Court ruling that blocked its inclusion, at least temporarily.

An executive order would not, by itself, override court rulings, but would perhaps give administration lawyers a new basis to try to persuade federal courts that the question could be included.