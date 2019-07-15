The Latest: 2 dead, officer and woman wounded in Baltimore

The Latest on the shooting of a police officer and others at a methadone clinic in Baltimore (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Police in Baltimore say two people are dead and a police officer and another person are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery.

Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured by gunfire inside the clinic is expected to survive.

Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers.

Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone.

___

10 a.m.

Police in Baltimore say an officer has been shot as well as a suspect at a drug treatment center.

Baltimore police said in a statement Monday that the police officer was taken to a hospital. The Baltimore Sun reports multiple people were being carried out on stretchers from the treatment center.

Police didn't release the condition of the officer or the suspect. No other details were immediately released. Baltimore police say they're planning to hold a news conference.

George Dowler told the newspaper he was waiting for his daily methadone treatment when he heard gunshots inside a counselor's office. Dowler said he saw another patient emerge from the office holding a counselor at gunpoint and demanding that he be led into an area where the drug is kept.