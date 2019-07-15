Prosecutors want Mexican megachurch leader held without bail

Attorneys Allen Sawyer, center, and Ken Rosenfeld, right, for Naason Joaquin Garcia, the leader of a Mexico-based evangelical church with a worldwide membership, attend a bail review hearing for Garcia in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, July 15, 2019. Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold Garcia without bail on charges of child rape and human trafficking. Al Seib

Prosecutors have asked a judge to hold the leader of a Mexican megachurch without bail on charges of child rape and human trafficking.

Naasón Joaquín García, leader of La Luz del Mundo, is currently held on $50 million bail — believed to be the highest ever in Los Angeles County. He has pleaded not guilty.

García and two co-defendants appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday for a bail review hearing. Law enforcement officers testified about sexual images and videos discovered on his electronic devices.

One also testified that $5 million has been raised for Garcia's defense. Defendants can typically post 10% of their bail to be freed.

Defense attorneys say Garcia doesn't pose a flight risk and they want his bail reduced.

The judge is expected to rule Tuesday.