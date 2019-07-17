The Latest: Trump says he has no regrets about tweets

President Donald Trump listens as he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington. The survivors come from countries including, Myanmar, New Zealand, Yemen, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Nigeria, Turkey, Vietnam, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Germany. AP Photo

The Latest on the response to President Donald Trump's racist tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen of color (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should "go back" to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the United States.

Trump claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, "I'm winning a lot."

Trump insists he's "not relishing the fight," but says he is enjoying it because he has to get the message out to the American people.

He is pleased that only four Republican House members voted to condemn his comments about the Democratic lawmakers.

Trump made the remarks Wednesday as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

___

12:30 a.m.

House Democrats have issued a remarkable rebuke against President Donald Trump, passing a resolution condemning what they called Trump's "racist comments" aimed at four liberal congresswomen of color.

Four moderate Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday night's 240-187 vote in spite of lobbying by Trump and Republican leaders trying to keep the vote along party lines. GOP leaders insist Trump's comments were not racist and accused Democrats of political game-playing.

Trump himself continued to claim that his exhortations against the congresswomen were not racist and repeated his challenge that they leave the U.S. if they aren't happy. He originally urged the women to return to their home countries, though three of them are native-born Americans and all are citizens.