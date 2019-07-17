Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout

Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by a suspected armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to a reported robbery at a mom and pop convenience store Wednesday night when they spotted the male suspect leaving the scene.

Smith says the officers attempted to stop the man, who pulled out a gun and repeatedly shot Officer Cullen Stafford. AL.com reports Stafford was rushed to a hospital by fellow officers. Other officers responding to Stafford's call for help were met with gunfire upon arrival.

Smith says the man fired a handgun from several locations that stretched across at least five city blocks, ending with a final shootout in which the man was killed. Police said the area would likely be closed for at least six hours.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stafford was hospitalized and was out of surgery by 10 p.m., just two hours before his 36th birthday. Sgt. Johnny Williams says the surgery went well and Stafford is expected to undergo additional surgeries as he recovers. The police chief says a second officer was injured in a fall, but he was in good condition as of Wednesday night. Several officers kept vigil at the hospital.

Officials didn't immediately release the name of the slain man, whose body remained unexamined at the scene late Wednesday.

AL.com reports Stafford and another officer were seriously injured in June 2017 when fleeing homicide suspects crashed into their patrol cruiser.