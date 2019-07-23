Spain’s Pedro Sánchez faces difficult 1st vote to form gov’t

Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrives at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sánchez will seek the endorsement of the Spanish Parliament ahead of this week's confidence votes for him to form a new government. AP Photo

Spain's caretaker prime minister is seeking support in Parliament to form a government.

Pedro Sánchez enters Tuesday's parliamentary vote after falling short at the recent general election of getting the required absolute majority in the 350-member lower house.

Sánchez's Socialists won 123 seats in the April 28 general election, but need the backing of United We Can's 42 lawmakers and the help of other smaller parties to stay in power.

Sánchez has so far failed to entice the far-left United We Can party.

It appears likely that a second vote will be held on Thursday, when the bar is lower and Sánchez would just need more "Yes" than "No" votes.