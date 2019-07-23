Ex-sailor sentenced to 5 months in prison for fraud

A former sailor has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $140,000 from the federal government by falsely claiming her husband lived in New York.

Camesha Walters was a petty officer third class living in Norfolk. Her husband was a foreign national living in Bangladesh.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that to increase her take-home pay, Walters told the Navy her husband was a U.S. citizen living in Brooklyn, so she needed larger housing and cost-of-living allowances to support him.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney David Layne said Walters was not entitled to the inflated allowances because her husband never lived in Brooklyn.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walters' lawyer said Walters is a Jamaican immigrant who worked hard to become a U.S. citizen.

She pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced Friday.