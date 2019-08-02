Airstrikes halt in Syria’s Idlib as truce goes into effect

FILE - This Saturday, July 27, 2019 file photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian man carrying an injured girl after an airstrike hit the northern town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria. Syrian opposition activists and a war monitor said Sunday, July 28, 2019, that five people have been killed in airstrikes on Ariha on Sunday as the government keeps up its deadly air campaign against the rebel-controlled region. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File)

Opposition activists say airstrikes have stopped in northwestern Syria after a truce went into effect there, seeking to reduce violence in the wake of a three-month government offensive.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the conditional cease-fire went into effect at midnight Thursday.

The reports say the rebels will have to retreat 20 kilometers, or 12.5 miles, from demilitarized areas around the stronghold agreed to in a cease-fire deal reached last September.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the province of Idlib is witnessing "cautious calm" on Friday as warplanes stopped flying over the province.

Ahmad Sheikho of the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmet, says that since midnight "there are no warplanes in the air" but that artillery shelling continued.