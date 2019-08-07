Body of missing UK astrophysicist found on Greek island

Greek search crews have found the body of a British scientist who went missing while on holiday on the Aegean island of Ikaria in a ravine near where she had been staying, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, was found in a 20-meter (65-foot) deep ravine. Christopher had been reported missing on Monday by her Cypriot partner with whom she was vacationing after she went for a morning run. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police, firefighters, volunteers and the coast guard had been scouring the area where Christopher had been, which has paths along ravines and steep seaside cliffs. A specialized police unit with geolocation equipment was sent to the island to help in the search.

Cypriot authorities said they were in close contact with Greek search crews and the missing woman's family.