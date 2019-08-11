North Macedonia police find 22 migrants packed into SUV

Police in North Macedonia say border patrol officers found 22 migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh packed into an SUV and arrested the driver.

A media statement issued Sunday said the officers made the discovery on Saturday afternoon in southern North Macedonia, near the town of Demir Kapija.

Police allege the migrants entered the country illegally from Greece and say they will be deported back there. The statement says the passengers were taken to a shelter in the border town of Gevgelija.

Thousands of migrants attempt to go from Greece to wealthier European countries along the so-called Western Balkan route even though countries along the way have beefed up their borders.

North Macedonian police said they prevented 10,017 migrants from illegally entering the country in the first half of the year.