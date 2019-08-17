Iranian tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US pressure

A view of the Grace 1 supertanker stands off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar, Friday Aug. 16, 2019. The lawyer representing the captain of the Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff said Friday that the captain no longer wants to be in command of the ship, which is in need of repairs that could prevent its immediate departure from Gibraltar. AP Photo

The shipping agent for an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff says the vessel is ready to depart Gibraltar in "24 to 48 hours," despite a last-minute effort by the United States to seize it again.

Richard de la Rosa, managing director of Astralship, said Saturday that logistical preparations are underway and that a new crew of Indian and Ukrainian nationals is expected to take command of the ship, which is carrying 2.1 million tons of Iranian oil.

The ship was detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

On Friday, the U.S. obtained a warrant to seize the vessel over violations of U.S. sanctions, money laundering and terrorism statutes.

Calls to Gibraltar's Supreme Court and government have not been answered.