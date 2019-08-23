Poland searches for 5 missing after deadly lightning storm

Rescue helicopter have brought to hospital the first people injured by a lighting that struck in Poland's southern Tatra Mountains during a sudden thunderstorm, in Zakopane, Poland, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Rescuers in Poland say they are searching for five people who are missing after a deadly thunderstorm with multiple lightning strikes hit the Tatra Mountains, killing five people and injuring over 150.

The head of the Tatra emergency service, Jan Krzysztof, said Friday that rescuers were checking the slopes of the popular Giewont peak for five people who have not returned to their accommodations following Thursday's storm.

Officials said lightning killed four people in Poland, including two children, and a Czech tourist in neighboring Slovakia.

After the lightning storm, over 150 people were treated for burns, fractures and heart problems at the hospital in the Tatra resort of Zakopane, and 22 still remain hospitalized.

Krzysztof said the massive mountain rescue action involved five helicopters and "went beyond the situations" that his team had ever faced.