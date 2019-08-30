10 Things to Know for Today

James Wolfe, 72, left, and Elaine Wolfe, 65, install shutters on their home in Vero Beach, Fla, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane. AP Photo

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FLORIDA PREPS FOR POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE DORIAN

Many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as they prepared for what President Trump said could be an "absolute monster" of a storm.

2. WHO WAS ARRESTED IN HONG KONG

Well-known activist Joshua Wong and another core member of a pro-democracy group Agnes Chow were granted bail after being detained in a mounting crackdown on people involved in this summer's protests.

3. WHAT IS TRUMP'S ANSWER TO GUN VIOLENCE IN THE U.S.

The president's support for new "mental institutions" is drawing pushback from many in the mental health profession who say that approach would do little to reduce mass shootings in the United States.

4. POLITICS OF CLIMATE CHANGE PUT CORPORATIONS IN TOUGH SPOT

The polarizing politics of climate change forces companies to choose between supporting the Trump administration's deregulation policies or oppose them to win over environmentally conscious consumers.

5. MEXICO'S NEW DRUG WAR MAY BE WORSE THAN OLD ONE

In the bloody years of the Mexican government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels, the worst of the violence was confined to a few cities. Now it is spread out throughout the country.

6. CITIZENSHIP LIST SPARK FEARS IN INDIA

India plans to publish a controversial citizenship list advocates say will help rectify decades of unchecked illegal immigration.

7. E-CIGARETTE GIANT FACING PROBE

Juul is under investigation in Illinois and the District of Columbia as concerns over underage use of the company's products grows.

8. CLIMATE CHANGE THREATENS FABLED EGYPT PORT CITY

Rising sea levels in Alexandria threaten to inundate poorer neighborhoods and archaeological sites, prompting authorities to erect concrete barriers out at sea to break the tide.

9. CHILD SEX ABUSE LAWSUITS THREATEN BOY SCOUTS

The Boy Scouts of America have been sued in multiple states in recent months by purported abuse victims, including plaintiffs taking advantage of new state laws.

10. THREAT OF MASS SHOOTINGS GIVE RISE TO AI-POWERED CAMERAS

Artificial intelligence is transforming surveillance cameras from passive sentries into active observers that can immediately spot a gunman, alert retailers when someone is shoplifting, and help police quickly find suspects.