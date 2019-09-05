Former Egyptian president Morsi’s son dies of heart attack

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt's jailed former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, poses for a photograph in front of his home in Cairo, Egypt. Physicians said 25-year-old Abdullah Morsi youngest son of the late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi died of a heart attack Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. His father collapsed and died in a Cairo court in June. AP Photo

Physicians say the youngest son of the late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died of a heart attack.

They say 25-year-old Abdullah Morsi was driving his car with a friend in Cairo when he suddenly felt weak. He died shortly after arriving in hospital on Wednesday evening.

The doctors spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.

Abdullah was sentenced to a year in prison in 2014 for drug possession. In 2018, he was detained briefly for spreading false news and belonging to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

His father, Mohamed Morsi, whose divisive year in power ended with a military ouster in 2013 following mass protests against his rule, had been in detention since he was toppled. He collapsed and died in a Cairo court in June.