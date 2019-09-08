Earthquake hits southwest China, killing 1, injuring 29

A moderate earthquake struck China's mountainous southwest Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring another 29.

The 5.4-magnitude quake struck Neijiang, a city in Sichuan province, at 6:42 a.m., the government earthquake monitor reported.

In addition to the casualties, at least 17 houses collapsed and another 215 were damaged in the earthquake, according to a city government statement. It gave no other details.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, which lies on the eastern slope of the Tibetan plateau.