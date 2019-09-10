North Korea confirms test of large multiple rocket launcher

In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a multiple rocket launcher site at an undisclosed location in North Korea. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korean Central News Agency

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test-launches of a super-large multiple rocket launcher.

The Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday the two rounds of weapons tests at an unidentified place on Tuesday.

It likely refers to the two projectile launches that South Korea says were made from the North's South Phyongan province.

The launches came hours after North Korea offered to restart nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September. North Korea still said its dealings with the United States may end if Washington fails to come to the negotiating table without new acceptable proposals.

Some experts say North Korea is trying to pressure the United States to make concessions once their diplomacy resumes.