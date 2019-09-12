US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured

Authorities say husband and wife fugitives on the run for over two weeks in the killing of an Arizona man have been captured.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday night that 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale are in custody.

The Barksdales escaped Aug. 26 while being transported from upstate New York to Tucson, Arizona, to face charges in the April death of a 72-year-old man.

Authorities have said the couple overpowered two private security guards when the transport van they were traveling in Utah after Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency. They were last seen in northeastern Arizona.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Marshals Service provided no details on the circumstances of their capture but scheduled a news conference in Phoenix late Thursday morning.