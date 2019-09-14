‘Humanitarian corridor’ out of rebel-held Idlib goes unused

Syrian state media is reporting that government troops have opened a secured corridor to allow residents of the last rebel-held stronghold to leave but no one came out.

State news agency SANA said Saturday that militants controlling most of Idlib province, home to nearly 3 million people, prevented civilians from leaving to government-controlled areas through the Abu Dhuhur crossing. State television showed buses and medical teams waiting at the crossing.

SANA said militants shot at motorists in Idlib, denying them an exit. There was no independent confirmation.

Last month, Syrian officials declared a "humanitarian corridor" at the southern tip of the stronghold while troops besieged the area. Syrian forces have made major ground advances on rebel-held Idlib in recent weeks, after launching an offensive in April.