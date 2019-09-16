Nation & World
Israelis vote in repeat election centered on PM Netanyahu
Israelis have begun voting in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power.
Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term.
He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.
It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with exit polls expected at the end of the voting day at 10 p.m. Official results are projected to come in overnight.
