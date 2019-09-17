The Latest: Netanyahu’s challenger promises hope and change

An election campaign billboard shows the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, in the Arab town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The Arab writing says, " I commit to work for you." Israel will hold general elections on Tuesday. AP Photo

The Latest on the Israeli election (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The chief challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's election says the vote is about hope and change.

Retired military chief Benny Gantz cast his ballot on Tuesday alongside his wife near his home in the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gantz's centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

Outside his polling station, Gantz says "we will bring hope, we will be bring change, without corruption, without extremism."

The decorated ex-general is campaigning on unity and egalitarianism, offering himself as a calming influence and honest alternative to the scandal-plagued Netanyahu. It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament

___

10:00 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country's election is going to be "very close."

Netanyahu cast his vote on Tuesday in Jerusalem alongside his wife. He is seeking a fifth term against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges.

He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

Netanyahu urged all citizens to cast their ballots and said of the election that "I can confirm to you this morning that they are very close."

It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament.

___

9:00 a.m.

The potential kingmaker of the Israeli election says he will insist upon a unity government between the two largest factions.

Avigdor Lieberman cast his vote early on Tuesday in his settlement of Nokdim. Lieberman, a former defense minister and one-time protégé of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, forced Israel's unprecedented second election of the year when he refused to join Netanyahu's coalition government after the previous election in April.

Polls suggest Netanyahu won't be able to form another coalition without Lieberman's support.

Lieberman says there won't be a third round of elections and the parties will have to deal with the "constellation" that emerges from this vote.

He says he will only sit in a wide government that includes Netanyahu's Likud and its main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party.

___

7:00 a.m.

Israelis have begun voting in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power.

Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term.

He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu's Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

It's the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April's vote and dissolved parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday with exit polls expected at the end of the voting day at 10 p.m. Official results are projected to come in overnight.