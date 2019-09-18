South Korea police say they may have found serial killer

South Korean police say they have found a suspect thought to be an infamous serial killer wanted for the slaying of nine women some 30 years ago.

Police said Thursday they've found a person whose DNA matches samples taken from evidence collected from some of the crime scenes.

South Korean media reported the suspect is a 56-year-old man who is serving a life sentence for raping and killing his sister-in-law in 1994.

The same suspect is thought to be responsible for the rape and slaying of nine women in Hwasong, a city just south of Seoul, between 1986 and 1991.

The victims were aged between 13 and 71 and their bodies were all discovered bound by their own clothes.

The case inspired the 2003 movie "Memories of Murder."