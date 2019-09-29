Syrian Kurds criticize UN envoy over constitution committee

An official with the main Kurdish-led force in Syria says the ethnic minority is not represented on the committee that will be in charge of drafting a new constitution.

Mustafa Bali's tweet Sunday comes after U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Al-Jazeera TV that although the main Kurdish militia in Syria is not represented, "it is important for me to emphasize that of course also we have Kurdish representatives on the committee."

Bali tweeted that Pedersen must know "that having a couple of Kurds" from northeast Syria who are allied with the Syrian government or the opposition doesn't mean Kurds are represented in the committee.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced earlier this month a deal was reached on a committee for a new Syria constitution.