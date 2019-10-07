Kosovo opposition wins snap polls against ex-war commanders

Albin Kurti, center, leader of Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), addresses a celebrating crowd gathered after winning the parliamentary elections in Kosovo capital Pristina early Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Two Kosovo opposition parties emerged as the top-vote getters in Sunday's snap election of a new parliament held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia over normalizing ties. Self-Determination supporters took to the streets to celebrate. AP Photo

Kosovo's opposition parties have won a snap election, overcoming the former independence fighters who have governed the country since its war 20 years ago.

With 96% of the votes counted Monday the left-wing Determination Movement Party, or LVV, has 26% of the votes, one percentage point more than the conservative Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, also formerly in opposition.

Sunday's election was held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia over normalizing ties, stalled since the previous government set a 100% tariff on Serb goods.

Self-Determination leader Albin Kurti now needs to form a governing coalition. He has not said how he will resolve the issue of talks with Serbia.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Belgrade.