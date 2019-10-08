Alabama capital elects first black mayor in 200-year history

Montgomery mayoral candidate Steven Reed speaks to the Montgomery Advertiser Editorial Board at the newspaper offices in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday September 16, 2019. Reed is in a runoff election today, Tuesday October 8, 2019, against David Woods to try and become the next mayor of Montgomery. Mickey Welsh

Alabama's capital, a city once known as the cradle of the Confederacy and later the birthplace of the civil rights movement, elected its first African-American mayor Tuesday.

Probate Judge Steven Reed, 45, clasped the history-making victory to be elected the next mayor of Montgomery after defeating businessman David Woods by a decisive margin. Reed won about 67% of the vote in Tuesday's mayoral runoff, according to unofficial returns.

Reed said his campaign was built on a coalition focused on "what the city can become" and breaking with the politics of the past.

"Tonight, above all, shows what we can do when we come together in this city and we build around positivity, opportunity and all of the things that tie us together rather than those things that keep us apart," Reed said.

Reed was already the first black probate judge elected in Montgomery County and was one of the first judges to issue marriage licenses to gay couples in the state. His father, Joe Reed, is the longtime leader of the black caucus of the Alabama Democratic Party. Woods, who owns WCOV-TV, is the son of the late broadcasting executive Charles Woods, a perennial Alabama candidate for more than 30 years.

Reed will be the first African American mayor of the city where Southern delegates voted to form the Confederacy in 1861. The city also played a critical role in the civil rights movement. City Hall is located not far from the church once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and is also near the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to obey bus segregations laws.

Reed will replace current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, who has served since 2009 and did not seek reelection.

Montgomery, a city of roughly 200,000 people, is about 60% black and has been losing population for years. Issues in the race included tackling crime, which Woods said is his top priority during a debate.

"We're a city that wants to move forward and a city that wants a vision for the future, and a city that that wants to see better opportunities across the board," Reed told The Associated Press as he waited for returns.