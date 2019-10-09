Dodgers, Nationals tied at 3 after 9 innings in NLDS Game 5

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout after giving up back-to-back home runs to the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 3-3 after nine innings in Game 5 of their NL Division Series on Wednesday night after Clayton Kershaw blew a two-run lead by allowing homers to Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on consecutive pitches in the eighth.

Los Angeles built a 3-0 lead against Stephen Strasburg on Max Muncy's two-run homer in the first and Kiké Hernández's solo shot in the second.

Soto began Washington's comeback with an RBI single against Walker Buehler in the sixth. Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner with a spotty history in October, entered with two on and two outs in the seventh and struck out Adam Eaton.

The winner plays the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series starting Friday. St. Louis routed Atlanta 13-1 in Game 5 of that series earlier Wednesday.