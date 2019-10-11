China’s president in India for summit amid Kashmir tensions

Police personnel stand in the shade of banana trees at the entrance at the entrance to Mamallapuram, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting and dinner in southern India, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Xi is coming to India to meet with Modi on Friday, just weeks after Beijing supported India's rival Pakistan in raising the issue of New Delhi's recent actions in disputed Kashmir at the U.N. General Assembly meeting. AP Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time of tensions over Beijing joining Pakistan in opposing India's downgrading of Kashmir's autonomy and the ongoing lockdown in the disputed region.

Xi landed at the Chennai airport on Friday. India's foreign ministry says Xi and Modi will meet at the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram for talks on regional and global developments later Friday and Saturday.

Their meeting in Wuhan in China in April last year also was preceded by tensions caused by a 10-week standoff between their armed forces on the Bhutan border.

India also is concerned about China's moves to build strategic and economic ties with its neighbors Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives.