UK police to travel to US in car crash probe

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August 2019 accident in Britain with Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, speaks at a news conference joined by family members Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. The family is seeking answers after Sacoolas returned to the United States after being granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

British police plan to travel to the U.S. to interview an American diplomat's wife involved in a crash that killed a British teenager.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said Tuesday that officers will travel as soon as their visas are arranged.

They plan to interview Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, though police released a statement saying she had previously told them she had no plans to depart.

President Donald Trump got involved last week when he met with Dunn's parents and tried to arrange a White House meeting with Sacoolas.