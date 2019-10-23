North Korea urges US to act wisely through year-end deadline

North Korea has accused U.S. officials of maintaining hostility against Pyongyang despite a "special" relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump and urged Washington to act "wisely" through the end of the year.

The statement issued by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan on Thursday was clearly referring to an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage their diplomacy.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have faltered after the collapse of a February summit between Kim Jong Un and Trump over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

The countries resumed working-level discussion in Sweden earlier this month, but the talks broke down amid acrimony.