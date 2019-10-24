Nation & World
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia
Indian policemen stand guard to mark Police Commemoration Day in Hyderabad.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, sumo wrestlers perform an exercise at the Musashigawa Sumo Stable in Beppu, western Japan.
An oarsman stands on a boat during a rehearsal for the Royal Barge ceremony on the Chao Praya River in Bangkok. The barge procession on Dec. 12 is part of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
