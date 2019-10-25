Torrential rain in eastern Japan causes flooding near Tokyo

A street is flooded by heavy rain Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Narita, east of Tokyo. Torrential rain dumped from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island triggered flooding in towns east of Tokyo, prompting fears of more damage to areas already hit by typhoons earlier this month. AP Photo

Torrential rain from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island has triggered flooding in towns east of Tokyo, prompting fresh concerns in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Footage Friday showed muddy waters spilling from a river in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, where pedestrians waded through waist-deep floods.

No casualties or damage have been reported immediately.

Chiba city issued an evacuation advisory to residents in several districts due to a growing risk of flooding or mudslides.

Local media reported two dams upstream are expected to release buildup water.

Many areas in Chiba were still recovering from September typhoon damage when Typhoon Hagibis this month caused widespread flooding farther north, leaving more than 80 people dead or presumed dead across Japan.