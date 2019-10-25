1 killed, 3 injured as car collides with Michigan school bus

Police in mid-Michigan say one person was killed when a passenger car collided with a school bus carrying a football team, injuring three students.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the car entered the oncoming lane of traffic Thursday night along a road in Broomfield Township and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.

Police say the car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire. The car's driver, its sole occupant, died in the 9 p.m. crash.

MLive.com reports that the school bus was carrying a junior varsity football team, coaches and staff.

Chippewa Hills District Superintendent Michael Bob Grover Jr. says three students on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were treated at a local hospital and released.