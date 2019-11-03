AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Mueller documents: Manafort pushed Ukraine hack theory

WASHINGTON (AP) — During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pushed the idea that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee servers, Manafort's deputy told investigators during the special counsel's Russia probe. The unsubstantiated theory, advanced by President Donald Trump even after he took office, would later help trigger the impeachment inquiry now consuming the White House.

Notes from an FBI interview were released Saturday after lawsuits by BuzzFeed News and CNN led to public access to hundreds of pages of documents from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. The documents included summaries of interviews with other figures from the Mueller probe, including Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Information related to Ukraine took on renewed interest after calls for impeachment based on efforts by the president and his administration to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden. Trump, when speaking with Ukraine's new president in July, asked about the DNC servers in the same phone call in which he pushed for an investigation into Biden.

Manafort speculated about Ukraine's responsibility as the campaign sought to capitalize on DNC email disclosures and as Trump associates discussed how they could get hold of the material themselves, deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates told investigators, according to a summary of one of his interviews.

Gates said Manafort's assertion that Ukraine might have done it echoed the position of Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort business associate who had also speculated that the hack could have been carried out by Russian operatives in Ukraine. U.S. authorities have assessed that Kilimnik, who was also charged in Mueller's investigation, has ties to Russian intelligence. American intelligence agencies have determined that Russia was behind the hack, and Mueller's team indicted 12 Russian agents in connection with the intrusion.

Saudi Arabia formally starts IPO of oil firm Saudi Aramco

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia formally began an initial public offering Sunday of a sliver of oil giant Saudi Aramco after years of delay, hoping international and local investors will pay billions of dollars for a stake in the kingdom's crown jewels.

An approval by Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority served as the starting gun for an IPO promised by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2016. But unlike traditional IPOs, Saudi Aramco offered no hoped-for price range for its shares nor any idea how much of the firm would be offered to investors on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange.

Analysts say the kingdom likely hopes local investors will push its share prices toward a desired $2 trillion valuation and buoy that price ahead of any possible further listing abroad. Saudi Aramco also made a point in its filings to highlight its profitability and low costs through newly released data once held as a state secret by the Al Saud royal family, euphemistically referred to by the company as its "current shareholder."

However, economic worries, the trade war between China and the U.S. and increased crude oil production by the U.S. has depressed energy prices. A Sept. 14 attack on the heart of Saudi Aramco already spooked some investors, with one ratings company already downgrading the oil giant.

"We want to share the Aramco shares with the citizens of Saudi Arabia," said Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. "We want to get financial investors from all over the world."

Trump absent, ASEAN charts path for trade bloc led by China

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Leaders from fast-growing Southeast Asian economies, China and other regional powers vowed Sunday to transcend conflicts over trade policies and territorial disputes for the sake of stronger economies and regional stability.

President Donald Trump skipped the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and instead sent his national security adviser, Robert O'Brien. Last year, Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence. Both now are busy campaigning back home, and analysts say their absence will leave room for China to further raise its profile and clout in the region.

The ASEAN meeting's host, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said the group aims to reach a basic agreement on plans for what may become one of the world's biggest trade blocs.

The proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership aims to level trade barriers between the 10 ASEAN members and six other countries in a bloc encompassing nearly a third of all global trade.

Prayuth and other officials said the aim was to have a final deal by next year. ASEAN also hopes to set a code of conduct with China regarding disputed waters in the South China Sea, he said.

AP Analysis: Iran, US still captive to 1979 hostage crisis

The 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover in Tehran may have ended after 444 days, but both America and Iran still remain captive to a crisis that began 40 years ago.

While those held hostage at the embassy ultimately would be released, Iran to this day holds dual nationals and those with Western ties as bargaining chips for negotiating deals. Cries of "Death of America" still echo through hard-line rallies as Iran's supreme leader criticizes the untrustworthiness of the "Great Satan" over President Donald Trump unilaterally pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

That mutual suspicion has reached a level unseen since the hostage crisis — and perhaps in some ways has gone beyond it.

While President Jimmy Carter ultimately expelled all Iranian diplomats from the U.S. during the crisis, America kept issuing visas to Iranians. Today, the Trump administration's longstanding travel ban on Iran and other nations largely keeps Iranians from getting visas at all, despite large Iranian-American populations in cities like Los Angeles.

The ban has brought non-immigrant visa issuance for Iranians down from over 35,000 in 2015 to some 6,000 in 2018, according to State Department statistics. That has cut off families from each other, as well as shut down a crucial source of information about Iran that U.S. diplomats gather during visa interviews.

Airbnb bans 'party houses' after California shooting kills 5

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Airbnb's CEO said the company was taking actions against unauthorized parties in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California.

In a series of tweets, Brian Chesky said Saturday the San Francisco-based company is expanding manual screening of "high risk" reservations and will remove guests who fail to comply with policies banning parties at Airbnb rental homes.

He also said the company is forming a "rapid response team" when complaints of unauthorized parties come in.

"We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable," he tweeted.

Five people died after a Thursday night shooting that sent some 100 terrified partygoers running for their lives in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

HONG KONG (AP) — China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as "barbaric" during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory.

More protests are being planned in seven districts Sunday in a sustained push for political reform and genuine autonomy, after the ruling Communist Party vowed to tighten the grip on one of the world's freest financial hubs.

Xinhua in a brief statement late Saturday strongly condemned the "barbaric acts of mobs" that had vandalized and set fire to the lobby of its Asia-Pacific office building in the city's Wan Chai neighborhood.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association also deplored "any act of sabotage against the media" and called for an end to violence against the press.

It was the first strike against the official Chinese news agency in a show of anger against Beijing, which many in the city fear is infringing on the freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Trump takes break from impeachment for another kind of fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Politics can be a bruising business. But President Donald Trump took a break from battling the Democrats' impeachment inquiry to watch another bloodsport Saturday, drawing a mixed response at a UFC match at a raucous Madison Square Garden.

Both loud boos and cheers could be heard as Trump, joined by his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, as well as several congressional Republicans, took their seats ahead of the pay-per-view mixed martial arts match. The greeting, though split, was warmer than the reception Trump received earlier in the week, when he was roundly booed and faced a "Lock him up!" chant at a World Series game he attended in Washington.

Though a bloody mixed martial arts fight may be an unusual venue for a president, Trump has longstanding ties to the UFC and sat just a few rows from the cage, where fighters took turns bloodying each other with a variety of kicks and punches.

When one of the fighters, Gregor Gillespie, was briefly knocked unconscious by a roundhouse kick, Trump was watching intently but did not visibly react. He later clapped when Gillespie was able to return to his feet.

Trump frequently waved to the crowd at the UFC 244 tournament, headlined by a battle between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masdival for a new belt named BMF, a vulgar acronym. Masvidal won the fight after the match was stopped and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson awarded him the championship belt.

Lutheran sisters recall nursing those wounded at Berlin Wall

BERLIN (AP) — Sister Brigitte Queisser walks slowly along the decaying remains of the Berlin Wall, its rusty rebar reinforcement exposed where the concrete has crumbled away. The 77-year-old pauses to catch her breath, opens a gate and steps from the former democratic West Berlin into what used to be the communist East.

What is a simple step today was a monumental feat for those who tried to escape Soviet-controlled East Berlin during the nearly three decades that the wall divided that part of the city from its free, western side. Some attempts were meticulously planned for months, others brazen and spontaneous.

Many succeeded flawlessly. But as a deaconess of the Lutheran Lazarus Order, Sister Brigitte witnessed first-hand the consequences for those who weren't able to pull it off quite so smoothly.

Directly across the street from the wall, on Bernauer Strasse, her order ran a clinic that provided immediate help to those who were injured trying to get through the barrier, with its watch towers and armed soldiers. The sisters also took care of burying those who died seeking freedom.

"Families were torn apart, people couldn't move freely from one neighborhood to the other anymore, many died trying to run away to the West," she said. As she thought back to those hard times, Sister Brigitte touched the silver cross dangling from a long necklace over her dark-blue habit.

Crews make progress on large Southern California wildfire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities lifted evacuation orders for a farm community Saturday as firefighters make progress on a large wildfire in Southern California that continues to threaten about 2,500 homes and buildings.

Ventura County officials allowed an unknown number of residents in Somis to return home Saturday morning after firefighters contained 30% of the Maria Fire, which has burned nearly 15 square miles (38 square kilometers) and forced nearly 11,000 people to evacuate.

Fire activity subsided overnight. The county officials said in a 6 p.m. update that the humidity level is expected to stay low and winds will become more favorable to firefighting in Southern California

Police in Santa Monica urged beachgoers to seek shelter indoors after lightning was reported over the city.

Crews battled to keep the flames away from orchards and farms in the rural area. Three buildings were destroyed.

The Rock, President Trump watch Masvidal win big at UFC 244

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump was on his feet for the main event as Jorge Masvidal defeated a bloodied Nate Diaz via TKO before the fourth round at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrapped a crudely named, made-for-PPV baddest man in MMA title belt around Masvidal's waist as nearly 20,000 fans howled in protest of the quick finish. Masvidal dominated the first three rounds and opened cuts above Diaz's eyes that turned his face into a crimson mask. The assigned doctor for the New York State Athletic Commission stopped the fight just before the fourth round. Both fighters felt the bout should continue.

"I was hyped, I was ready to go," Diaz said. "I come in here to fight. It's not my fault the doctor stopped it. We'll run it back, though."

Johnson walked out holding the $50,000 Baddest Mother (Censored!) championship belt to a thunderous ovation as his WWE theme music hit. Trump, who became the first president to attend a UFC card, clapped for Johnson and stayed on his feet for the furious early rounds.

Masvidal charged at Diaz once the initial bell rang before he pulled up and smiled, a nod to his UFC-record 5-second KO of Ben Askren in his last fight. Trump and his adult sons stood as Masvidal took quick control and pounded on Diaz. Diaz had a gash open over his right eye, his face bloodied as he lay on his back trying to kick away Diaz.