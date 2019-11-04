UK reduces its terror threat level to “substantial”

A view of the Victoria Tower, left, and the Elizabeth Tower, which holds the bell known as "Big Ben", in London, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. British euroskeptic politician Nigel Farage is trying to ramp up the pressure on Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He warned that his Brexit Party will run against the Conservatives across the country in the Dec. 12 general election unless Johnson abandons his divorce deal with the European Union. AP Photo

Britain's Home Office chief has downgraded the terrorism threat level from severe to "substantial."

Home Secretary Priti Patel's decision Monday means that the U.K. now sees an attack as likely rather than highly likely.

The threat level has been rated as severe for the past five years.