South Korea deports North Koreans who fled after killing 16

South Korea says it has deported 2 North Koreans after finding they had killed 16 fellow fishermen onboard and fled to South Korea.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Thursday the two North Koreans were initially found aboard a boat south of the sea border last Saturday.

It says a South Korean investigation later found they killed 16 colleagues aboard a fishing boat and escaped to South Korea.

Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says South Korea expelled them to North Korea via an inter-Korean border village on Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He says Seoul had earlier informed Pyongyang of their planned deportations.

Details of the alleged onboard killings weren't immediately known.