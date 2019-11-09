AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no hinting around, it was a straight-out trade, two key White House officials told impeachment investigators. If Ukraine's new leader wanted an Oval Office welcome from Donald Trump — and he did — he would have to open a public probe into the president's Democratic foe Joe Biden and his son.

"There was no ambiguity," said Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer assigned to the National Security Council, recounting an extraordinary day of meetings at the White House last summer.

According to transcripts released Friday in the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Vindman and Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, both gave firsthand descriptions of scenes central to the congressional probe.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vindman testified that Gordon Sondland, a Trump donor serving as ambassador to the European Union, told the visiting officials that if they hoped to win that coveted face-to-face meeting, "the Ukrainians would have to deliver an investigation into the Bidens."

The Bidens? the House questioners pressed. In the White House Ward Room he mentioned the word "Bidens"?

___

Harris, Warren compete for support from black female voters

Kamala Harris got a much needed boost this week when the California senator picked up the endorsement of Higher Heights, the country's largest political organization aimed at electing black women.

But Elizabeth Warren would not be outdone. A day after Harris' announcement, the Massachusetts senator won the backing of more than 100 black female activists. She also picked up the coveted endorsement of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a black woman from her home state and the only member of the so-called squad of progressive lawmakers not to side with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The dueling endorsements signal an emerging battle between Warren and Harris for the support of black women, who are the Democratic Party's most loyal and consistent voters. Both White House hopefuls are struggling with black voters, who have sided with Joe Biden by large margins. But as the election moves into a critical phase with just months before voting begins, the announcements this week highlight the contrasting styles of the surging progressive firebrand and the lone black woman in the Democratic field.

"We're still on a long road, and black women are still shopping," said Higher Heights co-founder Glynda Carr. Harris is "exactly what our organization was built on, to be able to help support and invest in qualified black women to run for offices at all levels. At the end of the day, even if she ends up not being your top choice, black women should be celebrating this moment."

Both candidates are expected to keep up their outreach in the weeks ahead. Warren will deliver a speech about the legacy of black female workers at historically black Clark Atlanta University later this month. Around the same time, Harris also plans to participate in a South Carolina town hall with Higher Heights.

___

Bloomberg to pass on Iowa, NH, focus on Super Tuesday states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Bloomberg plans to skip early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire if he launches a presidential bid and instead focus his efforts on the crush of states that vote on Super Tuesday and beyond. It's a strategy that acknowledges the limitations of entering the race at this late stage and the opportunities afforded by the billionaire's vast personal wealth.

Bloomberg adviser Howard Wolfson says other candidates already have a big head start in the first four states to vote — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — and Bloomberg needs to be realistic about where he can make up ground.

"If we run, we are confident we can win in states voting on Super Tuesday and beyond, where we will start on an even footing," Wolfson said. Nearly a quarter of primary delegates up for grabs in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests.

Bloomberg qualified Friday to get on the ballot in Alabama, one of the Super Tuesday states. His team is also making plans to file in Arkansas, which has a Tuesday deadline.

Bloomberg's candidacy has the potential to upend the Democratic race less than three months before primary voting begins. The billionaire businessman initially ruled out a 2020 run, but began to reconsider in recent weeks, citing concerns about the ability of the current crop of contenders to defeat President Donald Trump.

___

AP Exclusive: Abusive S Korean facility exported children

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — A notorious South Korean facility that kidnapped, abused and enslaved children and the disabled for a generation was also shipping children overseas for adoption, part of a massive profit-seeking enterprise that thrived by exploiting those trapped within its walls, The Associated Press has found.

The AP, which previously exposed a government cover-up at Brothers Home and a far greater level of abuse than earlier known, has now found that the facility was part of an orphanage pipeline feeding the demand of private adoption agencies.

Relying on government documents obtained from officials, lawmakers or from freedom of information requests, the AP uncovered direct evidence that 19 children were adopted out of Brothers and sent abroad, as well as indirect evidence showing at least 51 more such adoptions. The adoptions AP found took place between 1979 and 1986.

There were probably many more adoptions over the three decades that Brothers, the largest facility of its kind in the nation, was in operation, but the full extent will likely never be known. Most relevant documents have been lost, destroyed or withheld by the government and adoption agencies, which falsified the origins of many of the children they obtained.

The AP, however, found one of the adoptees.

___

Hopes of young Lebanese to escape sectarianism put to test

BEIRUT (AP) — Singer Tania Saleh grew up amid a civil war that robbed her of her childhood, of her friends and neighbors and of the Lebanon she so loved. For years, she has sung the pains of sectarian schisms.

"You Lebanese have created 10 or 12 gods ... You divided me. You aggravated me. You parceled me out and you became divided," one of her songs says, imagining a conversation with God. "He who wants to pray ... must understand that God, the creator, has not made one sect better than the other."

Based on a poem written in 1975, the year the war broke out, the lyrics still felt searing and relevant enough for Saleh to add to an album in 2017.

Now, the 50-year-old hopes younger Lebanese can make her country dance to a different tune, one that transcends sectarian divisions. She is inspired by the mosaic of protesters who have come together in the past weeks from across the religious, political and geographic spectrum, united in disdain for a political class they say has cheated them of a decent future.

"The new generation is not like us," she said. "We have seen too many tragedies and so we are scared."

___

Ex-leader's release buoys Brazil's left, angers the right

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's release from jail has fired up Brazil's weakened leftist opposition, though it's likely to anger conservatives who considered his incarceration proof the country was finally serious about ending corruption.

Hundreds of red-shirted Brazilians applauded the 74-year-old politician who rose from poverty to lead the country through an economic boom as he walked out of the federal police building Friday in the southern city of Curitiba. His release came less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled that a person can be imprisoned only after all the appeals have been exhausted.

Da Silva, who is appealing his conviction of corruption and money laundering in connection with the purchase of a beachfront apartment in Sao Paulo state, embraced his daughter, raised his fist to the sky and made his way onto a stage surrounded by his girlfriend and others.

"You have no idea the dimension of the significance of me being here with you," Da Silva told jubilant supporters, thanking individual union leaders and members of his leftist Workers' Party. "They didn't arrest a man. They tried to detain an idea. An idea doesn't disappear."

Da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, had been jailed since April 2018. His release will likely reinvigorate an opposition weakened by corruption scandals, the impeachment of Da Silva's hand-picked successor, Da Silva's imprisonment and, more recently, a clobbering in the 2018 general elections. But it's not clear what political role he will seek now that he is free.

___

Trump's sports kick is about politics, but fans have a say

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on a sports kick, taking in a baseball game, a mixed martial arts tournament and a college football game and getting in some chilly rounds of golf. Even his re-election campaign made the most of sporting events by airing a pricey television ad during the World Series.

Trump attended Game 5 of the series and days later hosted the victorious Washington Nationals at the White House. He watched the Ultimate Fighting Championship at Madison Square Garden in New York. On Saturday, he heads south to watch the two highest-ranked college football teams — Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama — face off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. And next month, Trump might flip a coin again at the Army-Navy game, continuing a presidential tradition dating to President Theodore Roosevelt.

Presidents have long used sporting events to woo support, but they also are a venue for fans to express their own political leanings.

Both loud boos and cheers could be heard as Trump took his seat ahead of the recent pay-per-view Ultimate Fighting Championship match in New York. That greeting was warmer than the reception Trump received at the World Series, when he was roundly booed and became the target of a "Lock him up!" chant.

He's headed to friendlier southern turf this weekend.

___

Last victim of Mexico border killings to be laid to rest

COLONIA LEBARON, Mexico (AP) — Family and friends prepared to bury on Saturday the last victim of a cartel ambush that slaughtered nine American women and children from a community of U.S.-Mexican dual citizens in a corner of northern Mexico where having gangsters in their midst has long been an unavoidable fact of life.

Christina Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart, community members say. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat.

Her burial ceremony, the third in as many days, culminates an outpouring of grief in the closely knit community with family ties in two Mexican states and across the border in many western U.S. states.

The shocking attack has many in the small farming town of La Mora, established in Sonora state by their Mormon ancestors decades ago, wondering whether they should stay or leave to flee the cartel threat.

On Friday, the bodies of Rhonita Miller and four of her children were brought from La Mora to Colonia LeBaron in neighboring Chihuahua state by a convoy of pickup trucks and SUVS that followed the same dirt-and-rock mountainous road where they were killed. Many residents of the two communities that lie a five-hour, bone-jarring drive apart are related. They are not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

___

Venezuelans charting escape selling off past at flea markets

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Having decided it's time to abandon her crisis-torn homeland, Yenika Calderon spreads out her worldly possessions in the middle of a flea market in Venezuela's capital, hoping to pocket enough money to give her young family a fresh start far away in Spain.

Millions of Venezuelans have already left on similar journeys in recent years, and many of those planning to follow are putting their hopes in street-side markets that are popping up across Caracas.

Calderon, 41, has trekked to one of the markets every Sunday in recent weeks, haggling with customers over prices for her favorite handbags and her son's baby clothes. Inside, she chokes back emotions, forcing herself to focus instead on what a fresh start will do for her 10-month-old son, Gael, diagnosed with Down syndrome.

"There are no options for him here," Calderon said. "I want to be able to go to the supermarket and get the best milk for my son. Here, I can't."

Some of the secondhand street markets pop up on Sundays or get organized through social media. Sellers bank on peddling personal items like clothes and household items to finance a new life abroad.

___

Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed a Chinese official's assertion that his administration has agreed to roll back some of the higher tariffs it's imposed on Chinese goods.

The Chinese official said Thursday that the two sides had agreed to a phased cancellation of their tariff hikes as part of an emerging agreement.

Trump's pushback suggested that negotiations haven't progressed as far as hoped as the world's two biggest economies struggle to negotiate an end to their trade war, which has hurt both economies.

"They'd like to have a rollback," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the Chinese. "I haven't agreed to anything."

The two sides have been working on an initial "Phase 1" deal that was announced Oct. 12 but that still isn't final.