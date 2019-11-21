White House, GOP senators discuss impeachment trial strategy

President Donald Trump speaks during a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

Top White House officials and six Republican senators have met to discuss strategy for a possible Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

One Senate GOP aide says participants Thursday expressed more interest in voting as soon as they have 51 votes to acquit Trump than in setting a specific timetable.

That aide and a White House official say a trial lasting two weeks was discussed. The White House official says they discussed three options: no trial, a short one and a long one.

They say no final decisions were made.

The Democratic-run House seems likely to vote to impeach Trump in coming weeks. A Senate trial on whether to remove him from office would likely follow.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.