Australian police say they’ve found body of missing UK man

Australian police say they have found the body of British backpacker who ran away from his campsite last weekend.

Sergeant Danny Brown of the Victoria State Police says friends identified the body as that of Aslan King.

King was camping with four British friends in the Victorian town of Princetown along Australia’s southeast coast when he disappeared early Saturday.

Brown says police believe the-25-year-old had a seizure and hit his head and then suddenly got up and ran from the area into the surrounding bushland.

Brown says the body was found Tuesday morning in a creek close to the campground.

The search effort included mounted police and police aircraft, specialist bushwalking teams, sniffer dogs and volunteers.