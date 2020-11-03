GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of supporters in Lawrenceburg, Ky., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. AP

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.

McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the chief congressional ally of President Donald Trump, seeks a seventh term Tuesday as his hard-hitting, mega-spending race against Democrat Amy McGrath headlines the general election in the Bluegrass State.

More than 1.5 million ballots were already cast in Kentucky during weeks of mail-in and early in-person voting because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading up to actual Election Day balloting.

At the top of the ballot in the state, President Donald Trump won Republican-leaning Kentucky over Democrat Joe Biden on Election Tuesday. Kentucky also conducted down-ballot contests that included races for Congress and the legislature.

The Senate race dominated statewide airwaves as McConnell and McGrath offered stark contrasts.

McConnell, 78, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history, said his leadership post enables him to deliver federal money and to craft policy benefiting the state. McGrath, 45, is a term-limits advocate who said McConnell had lost touch with constituents and had come to represent all that is wrong with Washington.

Both Senate candidates poured tens of millions of campaign funds into a race that was influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak. The federal response to the public heath crisis became a flash point. McGrath faulted McConnell for the lack of another federal virus relief package in the weeks before the election. McConnell blamed Democrats and touted his role in passing a $2 trillion virus aid bill early in the pandemic that delivered more than $13 billion for Kentucky.