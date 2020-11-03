Republican US Rep. Andy Barr wins 5th term in Kentucky

Poll worker Debbie Short checks a voter in at the Old Raceland Gym at Raceland High School in Raceland, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. AP

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has won reelection to a fifth term in a central Kentucky congressional district.

Barr defeated Democratic challenger Josh Hicks in a district that for decades has swung between Republicans and Democrats.

Barr, who has been a target of national Democrats, held off another hard-charging challenge to keep the seat in the GOP column. The 6th District stretches from Kentucky’s bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills and includes the state’s second-largest city, Lexington.

Barr has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump and has compiled a conservative voting record that includes efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act championed by former President Barack Obama.

Hicks is an attorney who previously served as a Marine and police officer. He’s a former Republican who said he switched parties because of GOP policies favoring the wealthy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth has defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Palazzo, winning reelection in the Kentucky congressional district that includes most of the Louisville metropolitan area.

Yarmuth has served the Louisville-area 3rd District since 2007, and is the chairman of the House Budget Committee. Yarmuth has long served as the lone voice of dissent among Kentucky’s GOP-dominated delegation.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has won reelection to the congressional district seat in the northeast part of the state.

Massie had drawn President Donald Trump’s ire on coronavirus relief.

Massie has a reputation for contrarian stances, voting against bipartisan and conservative bills. When the congressman from Kentucky's 4th Congressional District held up a vote on a $2 trillion relief package in March, Trump called him “a disaster for America” on Twitter.

The 4th District adjoining the Ohio River includes several Kentucky suburbs of neighboring Cincinnati, Ohio.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has secured another term in a conservative district in west-central Kentucky. The self-described “pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump” politician has served in Congress since 2009 from Kentucky’s 2nd district, which also includes Bowling Green.

He defeated Democratic nominee Hank Linderman, musician and recording engineer, for the second time.

Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer, of Bowling Green, has defeated Democrat James Rhodes to win another term in his western Kentucky district.

Comer, who was recently selected to serve as the top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress, will begin his third term in January in the state’s 1st District. He is a former state agriculture commissioner.

Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Election Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

Find AP's full election coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2020