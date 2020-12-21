GA--Georgia Senate Runoff Testing Advisory

EDITORS:

The GEORGIA state runoff election is Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Poll close: 7:00 p.m. EST

First results expected: 7:31 p.m. EST

ELECTION PROFILE:

This election is the second of two general election runoffs and features two U.S. Senate races. This date was designated for federal offices with candidates that did not meet the vote threshold of 50% plus one vote to win. Races include U.S. Senate (Perdue) and the unexpired term of former Senator Johnny Isakson-R, who resigned one year ago. Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler-R was appointed to fill the office pending the November general election. Her runoff challenger is Democrat Raphael Warnock. David Perdue is seeking his second senate term against Democrat Jon Ossoff who narrowly lost a 6th Congressional District special election in 2017.

There is a third runoff race in this election. Although a state office, the runoff for Public Service Commissioner District 4 was postponed from the first runoff (Dec. 1) to combine the three statewide races to one election date.

ANOMALIES:

A runoff of two U.S. Senate races in one state is unusual. This runoff is a rarity because the results are expected to determine the U.S. Senate majority for the first two years of the new presidential administration.

